'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 8 cast news: Lineup to change with potential comebacks and a departure

A promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Facebook/therealhousewivesofbeverlyhills

The cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 will change with an exit and some potential returns.

Teddi Jo Mellencamp and Camille Grammer were seen having dinner with Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards in Las Vegas earlier this month. They were apparently being filmed for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Mellencamp, though, hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the show as of yet. Nevertheless, it was the first time fans spotted her with the celebrity housewives and it remains to be seen if she will be an official cast member on the reality show.

Grammer isn't officially part of the show as well though she appeared as a regular cast member in the first two seasons. She also guest-starred in some episodes of the following seasons. However, according to All About the Real Housewives, Grammer may be coming back to the show.

Eileen Davidson, on the other hand, announced last month that she would not be returning to the show because of her acting responsibilities on "The Young and the Restless" and "Days of Our Lives."

Erika Girardi commented on Davidson's exit saying, "I know that a lot of people are gonna miss Eileen."

Girardi and Davidson are known to be good friends on the show. She added, "Eileen is one of the most understanding, kind, and giving human beings I've ever met — and what you see on TV is what you get. She's lovely."

Davidson remarked on her decision to exit, "It's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now. But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to!"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 is expected to arrive on Bravo later this year.