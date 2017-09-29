'Real Housewives of Atlanta' news: NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann return; Kim Fields shares what she learned from the show

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" is on its 10th season. YouTube/Bravo

More drama ensues between the housewives in the upcoming 10th season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta." A new promo for the show features the return of NeNe Leakes as well as a few other familiar faces on the show.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is Leakes' first season as a full-time cast member. She first appeared in the seventh season, then continued in season 8. Leakes was absent during the show's ninth season and now she is back for season 10. Along with Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be returning, but as a recurring cast member. She left the show during its fifth season and appeared as a guest in season 9.

Fellow housewives Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey will all be returning to the show. However, Phaedra Parks, as revealed by E! News, will not be coming back to the show.

As for what fans can expect in season 10, there will be a 911 call, as well as a medical emergency. Parks has somewhat gone vegan as well, Bailey meets a new guy, but Peter thinks that they still have a chance at reuniting. Moore seems to be married or has gotten married, and now Whitfield has a new man in her life, who also happens to be incarcerated.

According to Leakes, the new guy in Whitfield's life may be a con artist. Moore goes on to add that she hopes he does not scam her out of her big place.

In the midst of new friendships being made, old ones are being put to the test and of course, it would not be a "Real Housewives" show without a feud in the mix. This time, it is between Zolciak-Biermann and Moore, and of course the beef between Leakes and Williams.

Meanwhile, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kim Fields shares how she has changed after her stint on the show.

In a recent appearance on "It Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Fields revealed that the biggest takeaway she had from the show was that she was in need of a happy place and time for herself. It was what Fields learned from her experience there.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.