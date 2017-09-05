'Real Housewives of Atlanta' news: Cynthia Bailey flaunts new boyfriend; Kenya Moore warns against rumors about her marriage

Promotional image for Bravo's reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Facebook/therealhousewivesofatlanta

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are taking to social media to update their fans about the status of their relationships.

Cynthia Bailey posted an Instagram photo that seemingly confirms her new relationship with motivational speaker Will Jones.

Bailey, 50, was photographed smiling with Jones; both of them on a yacht somewhere on Lake Lanier in Georgia. Another photo of Bailey had the caption, "He's got me feeling pretty special."

While their relationship looks to be going strong, there is no news yet if Jones will make an appearance on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Bailey just had her divorce finalized in March, although she and ex-husband Peter Thomas parted ways in 2016. Though she used to be very vocal about their marital problems, she told PEOPLE that they parted as friends.

"I'm really pleased with the way we handled our divorce... I'm good, we're good," she said.

The reality star also spoke to Us Weekly in November 2016. She said that she would never enter another relationship that would "take a lawyer for me to walk away."

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore also took to Instagram to warn against people spreading false information about her and her marriage with Marc Daly.

"It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an 'anonymous' or unknown sources," Moore said in the now-deleted post.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star emphasized that she will not allow her life to be mocked and that she will now be fighting back against those who spread ill-will about the couple. She also warned that she will be filing a lawsuit against those who spread malicious rumors about her family.

Moore and Daly were married in a secret beach wedding in July.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" returns to Bravo this fall for their 10th season.