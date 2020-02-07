Reaching out to young people is a challenge for many pastors - survey

American pastors are worried about reaching out to young people, new research by Barna has revealed.

In a recent survey of 547 Protestant pastors, around half (51%) said that "reaching a younger audience" was a major challenge for their ministry.

Around a third (34%) said that this was among their church's top three concerns, while for more than one in 10 (12%), it was the number one concern.

For half of those surveyed, "declining or inconsistent volunteering" was a major challenge, while a third (34%) revealed worries about "stagnating spiritual growth".

Nearly a quarter (23%) said they were concerned about a "lack of leadership training and development".

When asked about the challenges they felt were facing the wider church scene in the US, nearly three quarters (72%) said "watered down gospel teachings", while two thirds said "culture's shift to a secular age".

The survey revealed a generational gap, with pastors under the age of 45 less likely to be concerned about the secular culture (50% vs 73%).

Well over half (58%) of all those surveyed were concerned about "addressing complex social issues with biblical integrity".

A previous study by Barna in 2017 found that only 15% of senior pastors were aged 40 or older. In that study, over two thirds (69%) of the American pastors surveyed felt that "it is becoming harder to find mature young Christians who want to become pastors".