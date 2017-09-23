Razer news: Company plans to release mobile device by end of the year

The official logo of gaming hardware equipment company, Razer. Facebook/razer

The gaming hardware company, Razer, is looking to dabble into a different kind of tech in the form of handheld mobile devices. That is right, from video game equipment to laptops, the company now wants to create smart phones for consumers. Given Razer's reputation to create over-the-top hardware, what would their phones be like?

In a segment called "Managing Asia" on CNBC, the CEO of Razer, Min-Liang Tan, calmly and confidently announced their intentions of coming up with their own line of telecommunication devices. He stated that "We're hoping to have it come ... by the end of the year, so that's something we're working on." This is not the first time that Razer has released a gadget that has come in this form, since they have already released the Razer Edge gaming tablet back in 2013.

However, the Razer Edge did not have the features basic to a mobile device. According to the International Business Times, the details regarding the upcoming smartphones from Razer are not known, since they have been quite secretive about their schematics. Tan has been busy marketing other devices such as laptops and other high-end gaming equipment, which are their current bread and butter.

According to Ars Technica, Tan speculated that something big is going happen to the entertainment industry in the coming years. With the advancement of technology and news of augmented reality as well as heightened displays of 4K resolution, Tan may possibly have a good hunch. A mobile device that is true to the branding and distinct style of Razer will massively expand their opportunities to become a full-fledged entertainment company.

Tan even further stated that after being able to conquer the gaming front, which is seeing a lot of profits in the realm of entertainment, the next step would be to dabble in music and movies. This could possibly mean that Tan envisions for Razer to become a cog in the business of streaming. The mobile device that is expected to come out by the end of the year will unsurprisingly focus on gaming capabilities and could either run on a Windows or Android system.

My Broad Band added that the company is planning to go public at the end of the year, and Razer is currently estimated at around $3-5 billion dollars. This is a will definitely open up more opportunities for the company to expand their current business.