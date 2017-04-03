Razer Blade Pro 2017 news: New gaming laptop includes THX sound/video certification, upgraded specifications
Razer has just upgraded its upcoming gaming laptop with new features and certification.
Referred to as the Razer Blade Pro 2017, the newest lineup is expected to feature a more powerful processor from its predecessor, particularly the Kaby Lake seventh-generation quad-core Intel i7 central processing unit (CPU). Aside from this, it comes with 32 GB of 2667 MHz double data rate fourth-generation synchronous dynamic random access memory (DDR4 SDRAM), which is an improvement from last year's 2133 MHz RAM.
For its storage, users have three RAID 0 capacity options of 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB through the aid of peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) M.2 solid state drives (SSDs). As for its graphics, the Razer Blade Pro 2017 houses the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics processing unit (GPU).
Other features that can be expected in the upcoming gaming laptop include a built-in SD card reader, three USB 3.0 ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Despite being heavily packed under its hood, it is expected to be thin and lightweight, measuring only 0.88 inches thick and weighing 7.69 pounds.
On top of all these upgraded specifications and features, the Razer Blade Pro 2017 also boasts a THX certification for its audio and video.
The THX video certification is used to assess the color accuracy, playback performance, and resolution of the laptop. On the other hand, the THX sound certification is used to measure the voltage output, frequency response, distortion, signal-to-noise ratio, and crosstalk for the headphone output of the device. Along with all its internal upgrades, the Razer Blade Pro 2017 promises to be truly an excellent gaming and professional laptop.
According to Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan, "The Blade Pro was recently hailed as the ultimate Windows laptop, and we've leveled-up on our previous achievements with certification by THX."
He added, "Each refinement of the Razer Blade Pro moves us closer to an ultimate desktop replacement."
The Razer Blade Pro 2017 is expected to be available in stores this month with a starting cost of $3,999.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Pope Francis visits earthquake hit victims
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her