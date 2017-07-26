'Rayman Legends' news: Ubisoft to release 'Definitive Edition' for Nintendo Switch in September

Nintendo Switch users are in for a treat. Publisher Ubisoft has just announced that "Rayman Legends" is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was made through a press statement released on Tuesday, July 25. In it, Ubisoft communications specialist, Chris Watters, said the platform video game is coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 12 in "Rayman Legends Definitive Edition." There will also be a free demo later this summer.

Along with the announcement, impressive gameplay features have also been revealed. "Rayman Legends Definitive Edition" allows up to four gamers to play at the same time over a wireless local multiplayer connection.

If a user is playing with the Switch undocked, he or she can touch the screen to kill adversaries, move platforms and cut the ropes at any time — in both single and multiplayer modes. It also offers an updated version of a soccer-style mini-game called Kung Foot.

"'Rayman Legends' is like a board game," game creator Michel Ancel opened up about the decision to port the game to Nintendo Switch. "It means playing with your friends in the same room, and this console is perfect for that. It's the concept of console we've been waiting for a long time. An HD console, powerful, portable."

For those who are unfamiliar with "Rayman Legends," the video game follows the adventures of Rayman, Globox and the Teensies as they meander through an enchanted forest. They then discover a mysterious tent loaded with a series of captivating paintings.

Suddenly, Rayman, Globox and the Teensies are sucked into a painting of a magical world. Inside, the group must jump, run and fight their way through each world and discover the secrets of each painting. They must also successfully defeat the Magician and the Dark Teensies to save the day.

"Rayman Legends Definitive Edition" will be available to purchase for $40.