'Rayman Legends' Definitive Edition news: Demo released for Nintendo Switch comes with four levels and multiplayer mode

A promotional photo for "Rayman Legends." Ubisoft Entertainment official website

Users of Nintendo Switch now have a chance to take the "Rayman Legends" Definitive Edition for a spin; a demo for the game has been made available to download from the Nintendo website.

The Definitive Edition of Ubisoft's "Rayman Legends" will be released officially for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 12 this year, but the developers have already released a free demo for the game.

The demo is playable via local play with one to four players. It includes the first level called "Once Upon a Time," a peek at the toad world in "Ray and the Beanstalk," another level called "Castle Rock," a level with character Murfy in "How to Shoot Your Dragon," and multiplayer competition mode called "Kung Foot" mode. The demo also comes with a look at the Heroes' gallery's wardrobe choices.

The full game will come with Switch-exclusive features, such as support for local wireless multiplayer between Switch systems in the Kung Foot mini-game. This is in addition to the normal, four-player gameplay. A tournament mode is also available where up to eight teams can participate.

In February, "Rayman Legends" creator Michel Ancel said in a video released by Nintendo that making the game available for Nintendo Switch was a good idea.

"Rayman Legends is like a board game," Ancel said. "It means playing with your friends in the same room, and this console is perfect for that," he explained.

"It's the concept of the console we've been waiting for a long time. An HD console, powerful, portable," he added.

Ancel also hinted that the Twitch version of the game will contain even more surprises for players. However, what these additional features are will only be revealed when the game itself is launched this year.

The game was originally launched for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC in 2013, followed by Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases in 2014.

"Rayman Legends" Definitive Edition will be available on Sept. 12 and will be sold for $39.99.