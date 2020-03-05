Ravi Zacharias still in 'severe' pain following spinal surgery

Ravi Zacharias' wife, Margie, is asking for prayers as the apologist makes a painful recovery from spinal surgery.

The popular speaker underwent surgery on his back last month to remove two loose screws and repair a fractured sacrum.

While the doctors were pleased with how the surgery went, Margie said it was a "challenging time" and that he was not recovering as quickly as expected.

She said that the pain was especially bad at night, and that treating him was proving to be a case of "trial and error" for the doctors.

"Ravi is progressing in his healing, but at a much slower pace than he had expected based on his past experience (perhaps since he is 18 years older now than when he had his previous back surgery, the healing takes more time)," she said.

"His pain continues to be severe, especially during the night, which makes the nights very long and difficult.

"We are thankful that Ravi has the expertise of two pain management doctors, including his brother Ramesh, but even so it is a little bit of trial and error."

In the last update to Facebook, after his surgery, Margie had spoken of her husband's desire to get back on the road. However, she said it would be a while yet before he is able to return to ministry.

"Please keep praying for Ravi, especially his nights. This is a challenging time, and there is still a long way to go before he will be able to pick up his itinerary," she said.

"Thank you again for your love and caring for Ravi and our family. Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to us."