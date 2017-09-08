'Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Blood Orchid' news: New update will deliver variety of changes

The "Rainbow Six Siege" Blood Orchid update will be officially released on Sept. 5. Twitter/Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft recently released the Operation Blood Orchid update for "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege." It is the sixth expansion for the title and it delivers a variety of changes, additions, and improvements to its existing version, giving fans of the tactical shooter game a thrill.

The map, as previously confirmed, is called Theme Park and is set in a creepy, dilapidated amusement park. When it comes to the Operators, there are two Defenders (Lesion and Ela) and one Attacker (Ying). Lesion and Ying are both tied to the Hong Kong theme of the Blood Orchid, while Ela is a carryover from the canceled Poland expansion. The other Operator from that update will be dropped at a later time.

"Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Blood Orchid" caps off Operation Health, the series of updates intended at improving the issues with the game. Additionally, Ubisoft vows to continue addressing nagging problems even after Operation Health is done with the update.

The developers assured that in the future, they "are still keeping the core pillars to focus on game optimization, top community issues reported by the community, and improving player experience." They stated that the groundwork in Operation Health will help them to continue to improve the game.

Along with the lighting improvements and upgraded servers, it also comes with shading advancements, making the maps and characters appear more realistic. Its "facial rigging" promises more consistent reactions as the team continues to work on hit registration and high ping inconsistencies, making 1v1 situations more stable.

The team has also addressed the weapon damage falloff, and they slightly increased the weapon's clip sizes. Game players can now deploy two drones at once, unlike the previous set-up where deploying a second would destroy the first.

The full list of changes that come with the Operation Blood Orchid update is quite enormous — new weapon skins, fixes for Hibana's gadget, adjustments to damage falloff, a reduction in load times, and much more. Update 3.0 already launched on the PC version's Technical Test Server on Aug. 29. It was originally slated to be the release date for the live version on all platforms; however, Ubisoft eventually decided to make the update available starting Sept. 5.