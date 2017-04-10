'Rainbow Six Siege' updates, gameplay news: Upcoming DLC to reveal new weapons, operators, and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Rainbow Six Siege" year 2 is expected to entice more players from around the world as Ubisoft plans on adding more operators, maps, gadgets, and more exciting gameplays to the title.

According to reddit's Klumpaen, "Rainbow Six Siege" has an unannounced downloadable content (DLC). New operators called Caltrop and Dazzler will be introduced in the expansion. The former slows down opponents, which creates a perfect opportunity for an attacker like the latter to make the finishing blow.

Reports says that Caltrop can set up toxic mines and explosives, while Dazzler has the ability to blind the enemy temporarily by using radiation. The pair seem to be a deadly tag team at first glance, but players should note that playing with explosives and radiation is just as dangerous for the characters handling them.

The leak suggests that a QBZ-95 Assault Rifle will be made available. It is suited for players on the offensive, while the JS9 SMG is designed for defenders. In any gameplay, characters with proper gear get an upper hand during battles. However, weapons do not dictate the result of the game. In the upcoming expansion, players must rely on teamwork and coordination to gain the upper hand.

The expansion will also come with an OBZ-95. It is said to be a Chinese automatic firearm similar to the Bullpup, with a magazine packed with 30 rounds of bullets. The JS9, on the other hand, has a similar magazine but it is an SMG type of firearm, most probably the same as the ones used by assault forces.

The rumored DLC has yet to be announced. Gamers expect that official announcements will be released in the next coming weeks, probably after a month.

While data miners were able to unearth the following information, again, Ubisoft has yet to confirm the latest claims; hence, gamers should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available to download on Xbox, PS4, and PC.