'Rainbow Six Siege' updates, gameplay news: Upcoming DLC to reveal new weapons, operators, and more
"Rainbow Six Siege" year 2 is expected to entice more players from around the world as Ubisoft plans on adding more operators, maps, gadgets, and more exciting gameplays to the title.
According to reddit's Klumpaen, "Rainbow Six Siege" has an unannounced downloadable content (DLC). New operators called Caltrop and Dazzler will be introduced in the expansion. The former slows down opponents, which creates a perfect opportunity for an attacker like the latter to make the finishing blow.
Reports says that Caltrop can set up toxic mines and explosives, while Dazzler has the ability to blind the enemy temporarily by using radiation. The pair seem to be a deadly tag team at first glance, but players should note that playing with explosives and radiation is just as dangerous for the characters handling them.
The leak suggests that a QBZ-95 Assault Rifle will be made available. It is suited for players on the offensive, while the JS9 SMG is designed for defenders. In any gameplay, characters with proper gear get an upper hand during battles. However, weapons do not dictate the result of the game. In the upcoming expansion, players must rely on teamwork and coordination to gain the upper hand.
The expansion will also come with an OBZ-95. It is said to be a Chinese automatic firearm similar to the Bullpup, with a magazine packed with 30 rounds of bullets. The JS9, on the other hand, has a similar magazine but it is an SMG type of firearm, most probably the same as the ones used by assault forces.
The rumored DLC has yet to be announced. Gamers expect that official announcements will be released in the next coming weeks, probably after a month.
While data miners were able to unearth the following information, again, Ubisoft has yet to confirm the latest claims; hence, gamers should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.
"Rainbow Six Siege" is currently available to download on Xbox, PS4, and PC.
-
Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Singapore Pastor Kong Hee says he is 'deeply sorry' for church funds misuse scandal
- Police raid Indian church, question US visitors after Hindu group alleges conversion activity
- ISIS' Palm Sunday bombings of Egypt churches kill 44, state of emergency declared
- Walking in the footsteps of Jesus on Palm Sunday: My joyous pilgrimage into the Old City of Jerusalem
- WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury speaks to Christian Today about life, prayer and the hope of the resurrection
- ISIS claims responsibility for Egypt church bombings killing 36, injuring 100; Church leaders condemn attacks