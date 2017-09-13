'Rainbow Six Siege' update news: Brand director shares thoughts on Operation Health's success and game's future

The Blood Orchid uniform bundle for all operators is available at the in-game store. Twitter/Rainbow Six Siege

"Rainbow Six Siege" brand director Alexandre Remy recently discussed the success of the Operation Health and the game's future. He also revealed that they are not stopping any time soon as the team is hoping to reach over 100 playable characters, instead of 50.

In an interview with eSports, Remy talked about where the video game is at in the run-up to expansion "Blood Orchid," which launched this week. He said, "We recently hit 20m layers, with 2.5m daily active users. So, the game is still growing, and it's getting more and more popular." The director also addressed questions regarding Operation Health, a three-month stint of development where the developers would polish and fix existing issues.

Remy described the program as essential for the long-time survival of "Rainbow Six Siege." Speaking about the comeback of the team in releasing regular updates and new content after the Operation Health, he said that he's extremely happy by the amount of work that has been done by the development team.

The game director went on to explain that while the team was expecting a dip in players because of the Operation Health, there's no new content for them to try out. Despite the situation, Remy said that they were expecting a decrease of activity before the update; however, they saw a growing number of users over the last three months.

Talking of new content, the director revealed, "When you deliver a new piece of content that is important every three months, it has to change how a player is going to play the game, but also how we approach it." He then reiterated the importance of balance and right timing.

Remy said that the future years will probably follow the same pattern they are using nowadays. He explained that the frequency of the game's update and new content is working well. He added that it is important to keep that seasonal aspect.

Meanwhile, Remy talked with PC Gamer about the game's playable characters. He said, "I'll let you do the math and work out how many years that [will take]. There's no reason for us to stop there." He seemingly hinted that "Rainbow Six Siege" hopes to reach over 100 Operators in the years to come.

Right now, there are 33 Operators for players to choose from, having just introduced Lesion, Ying, and Ela with the Operation Blood Orchid pack. It is interesting if the goal will be achieved, but it begs the question of how unique and useful these forthcoming characters.