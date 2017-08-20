'Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid' DLC release date news: Map details, new operator revealed

A promotional poster for "Rainbow Six Siege." Facebook/rainbow6

Video game developer Ubisoft released additional information about the latest downloadable content (DLC) for "Rainbow Six Siege." Called Operation Blood Orchid," the expansion will introduce a Hong Kong-themed map for the Tom Clancy-inspired series.

A trailer for the expansion was recently released and it sheds some light on some of the new mechanics that will be featured, including the night and day cycle of the map and the general scheme of the Hong Kong Theme Park. The map is shown to be dilapidated, obviously abandoned and not being used.

According to the official website, the theme park is now inhabited by organized criminals, which is an ideal set-up for them being that the patch of land is massive — perfect for testing out weapons, serving as a hideout for fugitives or a final resting place for abducted people. But mainly, the theme park is used for manufacturing illegal drugs.

During the day, the game will be showing an accurate depiction of Hong Kong's weather, with a good amount of sunlight and decent visuals in the distance. It is expected that the night-time will slightly be modified to take advantage of the darkness for a suspenseful and aptly tactical in-game player experience.

Three new characters will be available in the expansion. One of them is Operator Ying, a female short-ranged expert and member of the Special Duties Unit. This character will be present in the thick of skirmishes, allowing players to charge into battle with her special skill sets. Her primary weapons include tactical semi-automatic guns and she will have a pistol for a sidearm. One of the new operators will be hailing from Poland.

The expansion will be free for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. There is currently no official release date, but it is expected that more details will be announced in Pro League Finals at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany on Saturday, Aug. 26.