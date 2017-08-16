'Rainbow Six Siege' new expansion 'Operation Blood Orchid' to arrive end of August

"Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid" will be available on Aug. 29. Facebook/ Ubisoft

The upcoming update called "Operation Blood Orchid" for UbiSoft's tactical shooter "Rainbow Six Siege" has been announced and will be available on Aug. 29.

The company unveiled the news through their official blog page Friday, saying the update will be bringing a new map, a number of customization items, and three new Operators to the game.

A few days before the release, players will be given a glimpse of the new update in action during a livestream from Gamescom, where further details on the map and characters will be unveiled. The livestream will be held during the "Rainbow Six Siege" Pro League finals, which will be held during Gamescom on Aug. 25–26 in Cologne, Germany.

Following a teaser posted last week, wherein the game's Twitter account posted a photo with a text that translates to "amusement park" in Chinese, it has also been revealed that the new map is set in Hong Kong and named "Theme Park." The map is loosely based on Ocean Park, the largest amusement park in the city. The map will be available to all players upon the update's release.

Two of the operators are expected to come from the new location Hong Kong, while the third will be from Poland.

The three new operators will be available for free to all players who own a season pass. Those without season passes will have to wait until Sept. 5, when the operators will be available for purchase using the in-game currency.

No information has been made available yet regarding the new customization options that will arrive with the upcoming expansion. The last update released for "Rainbow Six Siege" was "Operation Health," which was a series of updates that sought to fine-tune many of the game's aspects.

A South Korea-themed expansion that is due in November will also include a new map and three new characters.