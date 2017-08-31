'Rainbow Six Siege' expansion 'Blood Orchid' released to game's test servers

"Rainbow Six Siege" releases "Operation: Blood Orchid" on Sept. 5. Twitter/ Rainbow6Game

"Operation: Blood Orchid," the newest expansion for UbiSoft's tactical shooter "Rainbow Six Siege," has been made available on the game's test server through the 3.0 update.

The update included the new map called Theme Park, which is located in an abandoned amusement park in Hong Kong. This new location will offer players a colorful and eclectic battleground to host exciting skirmishes and lethal engagements.

The new operators that arrived with the update are two Defenders Ela and Lesion, and an Attacker Ying. Ying and Lesion come from the Hong Kong storyline, while Ela was ported from the previously cancelled Poland update.

Since the expansion is still in the test server, a number of bugs and glitches are still expected. Ubisoft has listed the known issues on the update so far, which includes smoke grenades preventing players from vaulting over open windows, delays in firing weapons, the new Operator Ying missing a part of his headgear, among others.

Although the arrival for "Blood Orchid" also marked the end of "Operation Health," the series of updates that began in June in order to fix a number of issues with the game, Ubisoft says "Operation Health" has laid the groundwork that will be continued in future updates of "Rainbow Six Siege."

"In the future, we are still keeping the core pillars to focus on game optimization, top community issues reported by the community, and improving player experience," the company said in a report by Gamespot. "The groundwork in Operation Health will help us to continue to improve the game for the distant future."

In line with this, "Blood Orchid" comes with a host of improvements and bug fixes. It features reworks on the game's texture, optimizations on its dynamic and static lighting, improved sky appearance, and various new customization options, to name a few.

The "Blood Orchid" update will be officially released on Sept. 5.