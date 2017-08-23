'Rainbow 6 Siege' DLC release date news: New operator revealed, abandoned theme park featured

Promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege" Steam/Rainbow Six Siege

New teasers from Ubisoft give fans a glimpse of the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for "Rainbow 6 Siege" called "Operation Blood Orchid," which features an abandoned, eerie theme park that players can soon explore.

A new trailer for "Rainbow 6 Siege: Operation Blood Orchid" shows the new DLC setting: an abandoned Hong Kong theme park, which includes a creepy Ferris wheel and a terrifying horror house. The trailer also features the day and night cycles, as well the layout of the expansion map.

"The daytime ambiance is a hot and humid afternoon in Hong Kong. Expect majestic mountains out in the far horizon wrapped in some low, heavy clouds," Ubisoft's official description reads. "At night, the atmosphere is tense and intimate, it's still early in the evening when darkness is slowly embracing the shores of Hong Kong."

The game's assistant art director Karine Letourneau and production manager Frédérique Roussel talked about the map's core elements and revealed in "Rainbow Six Siege's" official website why they chose this setting for the game expansion.

"The [Special Duties Unit] is famous for being able to operate in Hong Kong's diverse and challenging urban environment. Their unit is ready to intervene on an array of different terrains, from densely populated shopping districts to steep mountains," said Letourneau.

Roussel, on the other hand, said that the architecture in the game is misleading, given that the spaces have been used by squatters and the overgrowing nature in the area.

The expansion's operators have been released as well. A new video showing the new operative entering Theme Park level has been circulating, and although it doesn't show operator Ying's special abilities, it does show her throwing a grenade into a building.

Ying is to be equipped with the SIX12 and T-95 LSW as primary weapons, and the Q-929 as a secondary weapon.

Introducing the newest addition to team Rainbow--Ying. Stay tuned for two more new operators. https://t.co/VHkNiOfkjf pic.twitter.com/V9DCcZ4DVa — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 19, 2017

Fans are advised to tune into the Pro League finals at Gamescom on Aug. 26 for more information on the release of "Operation Blood Orchid."