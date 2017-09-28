'Raid: World War II' news: Now available for download on PC; worldwide launch next month on other consoles

"Raid: World War II" is now available for PC download via Steam. YouTube/LionGameLion

After years in development, developers Lion Game Lion and Starbreeze Studios have officially released "Raid: World War II" for Microsoft Windows. Intended as a four-player co-op video game, players will embark on an epic adventure during the time of World War II.

"RAID: World War II is an action-packed four-player cooperative shooter set in Europe during World War II, where you and your friends aims to thwart the Nazi onslaught," read the official game description.

"Four prisoners of war – Sterling, Rivet, Kurgan and Wolfgang have been freed by "Mrs. White," a secret British Intelligence Operative, who needs someone to take down Hitler and his Third Reich once and for all. Their objective is to fight the war - without rules or mercy. Their reward is all the Nazi gold they can carry," continued the post.

There are four special classes for each player in the game, namely: Recon, Assault, Insurgent, or Demolition. Each class has its own unique ability and can be pretty customizable in terms of skills and weapons. A specific "war cry" for each class is also available, which can be used to power up each team.

Before "Raid: World War II" launched officially on Sept. 26, a BETA version of the game went live for a few weeks. As promised by the Lion Game Lion team, the finished product is the result of the playing community's suggestions and feedbacks during their BETA experience.

Since Sept. 20, six content highlights have also been teased by the developers, in anticipation of the official launch date of the game. Players can choose to buy either the Standard Edition or the Special Edition of the game, where the Standard is priced at $39.99 and comes with the base game; while the Special Edition retails at $64.99, and has a lot of extra freebies.

According to the developers, "Raid: World War II" will be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One platforms next month on Oct. 13 in the U.S., while the rest of the world will see the launch on Oct. 13.