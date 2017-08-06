Quentin Tarantino's next movie to revolve around the Manson family murders

It has been revealed that Quentin Tarantino's next project will be about the Manson family murders, which is set to be his ninth film-feature after releasing "The Hateful Eight" in December 2015.

Even though many movies have been made exploring this topic, Tarantino promises a fresh new take and a different approach in making the film. The Manson family are a bunch of like-minded quasi-commune people, formed in the late 1960's in California, and is considered to be a cult. They murdered nine people including actress Sharon Tate, which shocked the nation and sparked the movement toward putting the crime spree to a halt.

The movie's title has yet to be announced, but it has been reported that Tarantino is already on the hunt for Hollywood A-listers and is even considering for the role of Tate to be played by Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence. However, Lawrence might not even consider taking the role, according to Variety. Brad Pitt, who has worked with Tarantino once in "Inglorious Basterds," is being eyed to play Vincent Bugliosi, the detective responsible for the Manson family's prosecution.

There is no clarification yet given as to how the storyline will be executed. It could be a historical retelling of the story, but given Tarantino's track record, this seems very unlikely. It is interesting to follow what Tarantino does next now that he is going to be tackling his first movie to be inspired by true events.

In typical Tarantino fashion, he may just utilize his usual style of narrative, wherein the characters' stories are separate to give a more in-depth look at their storyline. This allows the audience to be more sympathetic toward each character, and Tarantino is famous for making filmgoers root for even the antagonists of his films. This type of narrative has never been done in any depiction of Charles Manson.