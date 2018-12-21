Quarter of British adults don't know the Christmas story, survey finds

A survey of more than 2,000 British adults has found that while most believe it is important to understand religious festivals, knowledge of other people's festivals is likely to be shaky – and over a quarter of adults aren't even confident about Christmas.

The YouGov survey on behalf of the National Association of Teachers of RE (NATRE) and the Religious Education Council of England and Wales (REC) found only 71 per cent said they could confidently retell the Christmas story. One in five (18 per cent) were not confident retelling the stories of any major festivals at all, including Christmas, Easter, Hannukah, Diwali, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Reuters A traditional Nativity scene – but many people don't really know the story.

However, a majority of British adults (58 per cent) agree it is important to understand religious festivals and holidays, including Christmas, even if they do not celebrate them themselves.

There is a marked generational divide, with younger people far more likely to say this is important than older ones, at 64 per cent for18-24-year-olds against 55 per cent for over-55s.

REC chief executive Rudolf Eliott Lockhart said: 'There is a distinct gap between young people's knowledge of different worldviews and how important they think it is to understand them. This gap needs to be filled by good education about religion and other worldviews that helps prepare them for life in an increasingly diverse and global society.

'It should start with understanding festivals and holidays at a primary school level, where better training for non-specialist teachers is needed, and continue through to the age of 16 and beyond in lessons that delve deeper into the wide range of religious and non-religious worldviews that reflect the variety of practices and outlooks on life that exist around us.'