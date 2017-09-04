'Quantico' season 3 spoilers: Harry to be forced to make a difficult decision?

The third season of Quantico is expected to make its debut in 2018. Facebook/QuanticoABC

Although the third season of the hit series "Quantico" does not have a release date set yet, fans are eager to catch snippets of news about their favorite drama thriller series and the characters who run the show. A lot of changes have already been leaked about the upcoming season, including the departure of showrunner Josh Safran, and cast members Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi.

What should fans expect in the new season? Various rumors suggest that Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) will be coming back in the third season and that he might need to make a difficult decision with regards to his loyalty. Many are also speculating that Doyle might be recruited by the CIA once he gets back to the US. If he did get recruited, then it might cause an irreparable rift between his relationship with good friend Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) who is currently on the run with her boyfriend, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin).

A special unit is also rumored to be formed in the third season, which will be lead by actress Marlee Matlin. Matlin has been cast as a series regular, and she will play the role of Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who became deaf after a bomb blew up near her during one of her missions. Turner will reportedly play a significant part in catching Alex and Ryan in the third season.

On its return to television, "Quantico" might be slightly different, and longtime viewers will probably notice the changes. The series' new showrunner, Michael Seitzman, already announced his intentions to play "Quantico" with a different tone, in which viewers don't need to watch the first two seasons of the show to catch up. It still remains to be seen how Seitzman's new strategy will fair for its longtime viewers, however, so fans have no choice but to wait for the new season's premiere.

"Quantico" season 3 is set to premiere midseason on ABC in 2018.