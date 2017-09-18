'Quantico' season 3 spoilers: Harry might make a tough decision

The promotional poster by television show "Quantico" by ABC. Facebook/QuanticoABC

It is still a long way to go before the ABC Network will release the third season for "Quantico," but fans are already clamoring for more. Fortunately, the show's creators have been gracious in providing details for loyal followers of the show.

According to Inquisitr, the plot of season 3 will find Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) faced with a big dilemma of making a big decision between keeping the whereabouts of Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin) a secret. The third season's ending found Alex and fleeing as fugitives. One of the main plot points of the third season will revolve around how Harry's actions will unfold.

It is also speculated that the CIA will approach the mysterious British agent, Harry, as he returns to the U.S. after taking a long break from his stressful exchange program. Given that Harry and Alex have remained to be good friends even after Harry took a break from the CIA, the strength of their loyalty and friendship might be tested if he decides to join the CIA once more.

Fans have been anxious about the show coming up with a third season due to multiple cancellation rumors, which stated that ABC fought hard to keep the show. Apart from this, there were also rumors going around that actress Chopra, who has now become a fan favorite, might not reprise her role as Alex due to multiple offers from India's Bollywood. Fortunately enough, all of these rumors have been squashed by the producers of the show.

Additionally, according to Times of India, Chopra expressed some interest in starring in some Bollywood movies right after she is done shooting season 3 of "Quantico." She will probably get around to doing movies after March, which is when production for the show ends.

In a tweet by one of the show's creators, Michael Seitzman, he stated that "Many of the wonderful characters are back this season and I, too, want to explore their relationships." Though nothing much else has been said by Seitzman, fans can expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming storyline – after all, the series is about espionage.

"Quantico" season 3 will premiere sometime in 2018.