'Quantico' season 3 news: Will Harry betray his friend Alex?

"Quantico" will return for its third season in January. Facebook/ QuanticoABC

The third season of the drama thriller "Quantico" is set to return in January, and fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming season. This includes the relationship between protagonist Alex Parrish, played by Priyanka Chopra, and British agent Harry Doyle, played by Russell Tovey. Will Harry remain true to his friend Alex, or will he betray her?

Fans will be seeing more of Doyle, as actor Tovey closed a deal with network ABC to return to the third season of the show as a series regular. The mysterious British agent will surely be involved in a lot of twists and suspense scenes in the show.

Doyle may be asked by the CIA to join the organization. This move will pit him against his friend Parrish, who is currently on the run from authorities. The agent might have to make a big decision between his career and his friendship with Parrish.

Parrish, on the other hand, might be on the edge when it comes with relating to her friend, as she will no longer be sure if he can trust him or not.

Showrunner Michael Seitzman expressed his desire to explore character relationships more deeply in the upcoming season. "Many of the wonderful characters are back this season and I, too, want to explore their relationships," he said in a tweet.

Seitzman replaced Josh Safran as showrunner as part of the renewal process for the third season. Fans who are worried about how the new producer will shake things up in the next season would be happy to know that he values the characters on the show and wants to develop their relationships more.

In related news, Chopra is now back in New York City to shoot the show's third season. She shared on Instagram that she is looking for a new home in the city. She posted a selfie with the caption "Travel time.. again.. and House hunting!"