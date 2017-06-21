'Quantico' season 3 news, spoilers: Actress Pearl Thusi to exit show; Owen takes over Matthew's job

Viewers of ABC's "Quantico" will miss a familiar face when the drama thriller series returns to the small screen. Pearl Thusi, who took on the role of Dayana Mampasi in season 2, will not stick around for the show's recently announced third season.

On June 15, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thusi's sudden departure from "Quantico," but failed to give a reason as to why. Due to this, speculations arose that the 29-year-old African actress, along with another cast member Yasmine Al Massri, left in the midst of a creative shakeup on the show, which saw its viewership decline sharply in the previous season.

Currently, "Quantico" has been undergoing a change in leadership since series creator Joshua Safran has stepped down as showrunner. While a replacement is expected to be announced soon, Safran remains on board as a consultant.

Despite Thusi and Al Massri's departure, many fans are still looking forward to the next season with excitement. In the third season of "Quantico," Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) will be taking over Matthew Keyes' (Henry Czerny) position at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"We hear that Owen is taking over Keyes' job and Shelby will be teaching at Quantico," Safran said in a past interview with TVLine, adding, "And Raina and Nimah, Owen would like him to come work with him. So it will be interesting to see what happens."

Advertisement

Safran went ahead to talk about Owen's love story, revealing that he was never meant to be with Miranda Shaw (Aunjanue Ellis). He reiterated, "There was never an Owen-Miranda plan... We had to dial it back a little bit, but that was never the plan there."

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to arrive in early 2018 and will only include 13 episodes instead of the usual 22. While waiting, check out a scene from the show's season 2 finale below.