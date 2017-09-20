'Quantico' season 3 has a new regular cast member and showrunner

The promotional poster by television show "Quantico" by ABC. Facebook/QuanticoABC

"Quantico" season 3 is coming with a new regular character and a new executive producer. Russell Tovey is confirmed to be one of the show's regular cast members starting season 3, with Michael Seitzman as the new showrunner.

According to TV Guide, Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) will not just be a guest character this season because the network has decided to renew his contract, only this time as one of the mainstays. His character will be more significant in the upcoming installment of "Quantico." He first appeared on season 2 and since then, Tovey has won the approval of then executive producer, Josh Safran.

Even though Safran is no longer the showrunner for this new season of the show, Seitzman could not agree more about Tovey staying as one of the main acts. The story will revolve a lot around Tovey's character, which the network has not given out the complete details about it just yet.

What is known so far about Harry Doyle's character is that he is a restless wanderer, not to mention mischievous in a lot of ways. He seeks thrill on a regular basis and he is not afraid of anything, especially if it is for his survival. Meanwhile, other actors like Priyanka Chopra (Alex Parrish), Johanna Braddy (Shelby Wyatt), Blair Underwood (Owen Hall) and Jake McLaughlin (Ryan Booth) are still expected to reprise their roles for season 3.

This is not Tovey's first TV gig, as he has already worked with actors like Jonathan Groff on HBO's "Looking." He was also seen on shows like "Being Human" and "The Job Lot" on ITV. His character on season 2 of "Quantico" almost died but has managed to survive and it is all for a good reason. As for the official return date of the show, the network has also not confirmed it along with its production date.