'Quantico' season 2 spoilers, news: Two characters confirmed to exit show

"Quantico" showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed in an interview that León Velez (Aarón Díaz), the photojournalist-turned-CIA-trainee, was killed off-screen in the show. He also said that episode 16 will be the last viewers will see Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey).

In the show, Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Dayana Mampasi (Pearl Thusi) dismissed León's claims that someone was following him and ruled it as paranoia, only to have this backfire when someone abducted the photojournalist. In an interview with TV Line, Safran confirmed his death, saying: "He is dead, but at the same time, we didn't see him die. There's always, like, you know, a change he'll pop back up, maybe. But I think in my mind he's actually dead."

Harry Doyle may also go down the same route as his former classmate. At the end of episode 16, he calls up Alex, telling her that he can no longer be part of the president's task force. At the end of the phone call, it was revealed that he was captured by another CIA trainee, Sebastian Chen (David Lim), who he was tailing earlier. This twist is interesting, considering the sexual tension between the two in the earlier episodes. Furthermore, this puts Sebastian's character and who he is working for into question.

Safran teased fans that the British agent's fate can go either way. He also said that Tovey's departure was due to his commitment in the United Kingdom's National Theatre production of "Angels in America," which they knew beforehand. He revealed that the actor ended up staying longer in the show than what was initially planned because he loved being part of the project.

Fans of the show are currently worried that "Quantico" will not be picked up for a third season because its ratings significantly dropped. Safran admitted that in another interview, this time with The Hollywood Reporter, that he does not pay attention to ratings. "The show will either come back or it won't... I'm blissfully ignorant and just keeping my head down trying to make the show as strong as possible," he said.

"Quantico" airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.