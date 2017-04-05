'Quantico' season 2 spoilers: Alex and the task force to drop by Capitol Hill to prevent signing of Muslim registry bill
Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) will help the task force prove the innocence of one of their friends after being framed for a domestic terror attack on the next episode of "Quantico" season 2.
According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode, the united task force will turn to Alex for help after one of their own is accused of staging a terror attack. But after they realize that the attack happened just in time for the members of the House to cast their vote for a Muslim registry bill, they conclude that the attack is staged so those who pass the bill can get what they want by igniting fears in the minds of the public.
The synopsis claims that Alex and her friends will go all the way to the Capitol Hill to stop the bill from being approved in the Congress. On the other hand, Alex will work with Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) to find the whereabouts of an assassin.
Meanwhile, showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed in an interview with TVLine that León Velez (Aaron Diaz) is indeed dead even if viewers did not see his deceased body. He also explained why they decided to keep his death anonymous.
"The reason that it was anonymous was because I definitely wanted to keep it in the point of view of these mysterious people and not really show the gratuitous body. It's a TV show on network television and things happen to people," Safran stated in the interview.
The showrunner also clarified that Raina Amin's (Yasmine Al Massri) arrival at León's apartment is not like what viewers expected. "It's a different apartment," Safran also said. "Raina is in Raina's apartment, and León is in León's apartment. In Episode 17, you'll hear about León's apartment."
ABC will air the next episode of "Quantico" season 2 on Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT.
