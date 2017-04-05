'Quantico' season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Raina framed as a terrorist; showrunner confirms Russell Tovey's exit
Raina (Yasmine Al Massri) will be framed to look as a terrorist to prevent a movement in passing a bill that involves the Muslim community. Meanwhile, showrunner Josh Safran has confirmed that Russell Tovey has exited the show as Harry.
On the next episode of "Quantico" season 2, titled "ODYOKE," Raina will be framed to look like a Muslim terrorist.
"When one of Alex's (Priyanka Chopra) friends is framed for a domestic terror attack, they turn to her for help. With an upcoming vote in the House for a Muslim registry bill, the task force realizes this attack isn't a coincidence. The Collaborators are actively stirring fear to pass the registry, and our team heads to the Hill to turn the votes. Meanwhile, Alex and Owen (Blair Underwood) track down an assassin," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.
As seen from the episode 17 promo, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) confronts Clay (Hunter Parrish) about preventing the democratic process in finalizing the decision about the Muslim registry. However, when Raina becomes targeted, their perception soon changes.
Meanwhile, executive producer Safran has confirmed with TVLine that Harry being held at gunpoint by Sebastian (David Lim) as he tells Alex on the phone that he's leaving the FBI/CIA serves as Tovey's exit on the show.
Safran explained that what happened during Harry's phone call with Alex and the events that followed will soon be revealed on the show. However, Safran added regarding Harry, "That isn't to say he won't be back — although maybe he's dead."
The showrunner also confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that the traitor was always meant to be Sebastian and that the organization that he is working for will be unveiled soon on the show.
"Quantico" season 2 airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Chinese authorities raid church, detain 15 in latest Christian persecution campaign
- Hundreds of religious groups call on Congress to keep Johnson Amendment
- Iranian court confirms 5-year prison sentence on falsely convicted Christian convert
- 3 major church groups join hands to rebuild thousands of homes destroyed by ISIS in Iraq
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens