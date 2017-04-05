'Quantico' season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Raina framed as a terrorist; showrunner confirms Russell Tovey's exit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Raina (Yasmine Al Massri) will be framed to look as a terrorist to prevent a movement in passing a bill that involves the Muslim community. Meanwhile, showrunner Josh Safran has confirmed that Russell Tovey has exited the show as Harry.

"When one of Alex's (Priyanka Chopra) friends is framed for a domestic terror attack, they turn to her for help. With an upcoming vote in the House for a Muslim registry bill, the task force realizes this attack isn't a coincidence. The Collaborators are actively stirring fear to pass the registry, and our team heads to the Hill to turn the votes. Meanwhile, Alex and Owen (Blair Underwood) track down an assassin," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 17 promo, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) confronts Clay (Hunter Parrish) about preventing the democratic process in finalizing the decision about the Muslim registry. However, when Raina becomes targeted, their perception soon changes.

Meanwhile, executive producer Safran has confirmed with TVLine that Harry being held at gunpoint by Sebastian (David Lim) as he tells Alex on the phone that he's leaving the FBI/CIA serves as Tovey's exit on the show.

Safran explained that what happened during Harry's phone call with Alex and the events that followed will soon be revealed on the show. However, Safran added regarding Harry, "That isn't to say he won't be back — although maybe he's dead."

The showrunner also confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that the traitor was always meant to be Sebastian and that the organization that he is working for will be unveiled soon on the show.

"Quantico" season 2 airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.