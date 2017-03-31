'Quantico' season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Agents to reexamine their personal connections; show to tackle more issues stemming from Trump's presidency

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The members of the task force examine their personal relationships on their next assignment. Meanwhile, the showrunner reveals that more issues that stem from Donald Trump's presidency will be tackled.

On the next episode of "Quantico" season 2, titled "MKTOPAZ," the members of the task force will be taking a look at their personal connections and how these play into their new mission.

"When Clay (Hunter Parrish) is forced to use his fiancée to carry out an operation, the whole team reexamines their personal connections, or more accurately, the lack thereof. Meanwhile, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) forges an unexpected bond with an asset at the center of a conspiracy, and Harry (Russell Tovey) struggles to find his place on the task force," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 16 promo, Clay frustratingly tells his team that they don't know what he has on the line, hinting at his relationship with his fiancé. In another sneak peek, Shelby (Johanna Braddy) tells Alex that she and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) are still "tied to each other," even though they are no longer together.

Meanwhile, showrunner Josh Safran shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show will be tackling more issues revolving around Trump and his presidency.

According to Safran, the show will be introducing their version of Trump, who is a parallel stand-in, along with a few others who will be parallels to some of the president's inner circle members, such as Steve Bannon and Paul Ryan. Clay is actually a parallel of Barrack Obama's former speechwriter, Jon Favreau, Safran confirmed.

However, the showrunner added that the will be doing "speculative fiction as opposed to staying very close to reality" because they find it difficult to keep up with real events.

Safran explained that the show is focusing on the "abuse of power" with the hopes that it can find a middle ground to address this certain issue.

"Quantico" season 2 airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.