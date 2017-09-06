Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 release date, specs rumors: Smartphone chip to use 10nm architecture, DynamicIQ technology

A promotional image for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821. Qualcomm

This year will see the production of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, according to the latest reports. The upcoming processor is reserved for the next group of mid-range mobile devices that will be launched in 2018.

According to Tech Radar, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset will be designed using a 10-nanometer architecture. A thinner chipset build will save more internal space for the handset, thus allowing smartphone makers to include more useful components inside the device.

Qualcomm's move to create the Snapdragon 670 based on the 10nm architecture will make the mid-range processor comparable to the chipset maker's recent top-end products. The previous high-end processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835, also uses the same architecture.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 670 system-on-chip (SoC) will come with an octa-core Kyro processor, but its setup will be a bit different compared to the previous Snapdragon 600 series processors.

To note, the Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 652/653 made use of four high power cores and four low power cores, while the upcoming Snapdragon 670's octa-core Kyro processor will be comprised of two high-powered Kyro 360 cores and six low-powered cores.

The Snapdragon 670 appears to be treading the thin line separating Qualcomm's upcoming mid-range and high-end chipsets. The Kyro 360 cores to be used in the mid-range Snapdragon 670 is rumored to be used as well by Qualcomm's next top-end processor, the Snapdragon 845. In a way, the public can expect the Snapdragon 670's performance to be not too far from a high-range processor.

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 will come with ARM's DynamicIQ tech. This modern chipset technology will include Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores for more efficient power consumption. While the processor makes use of maximum power for improved performance, the chipset's temperature will be kept cool.

With the rumored design of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, it is expected that devices powered by this chipset can support top-end features such as facial recognition technology and a fingerprint sensor.

Qualcomm has not yet confirmed the details of the Snapdragon 670, although rumor has it that the powerful mid-range chipset will be out early next year. According to reports, Qualcomm's website is already showing the possible Snapdragon 670 with the code name SDM670.