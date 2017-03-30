Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An ultra-Orthodox man looks down from a balcony in Jerusalem at the ultra-Orthodox protest in the city on March 2, 2014. Reuters

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews have been protesting in Jerusalem, most recently on Tuesday. In somewhat surreal scenes, the protesters, dressed in their traditional black garb, held signs saying, 'The state of Israel persecutes Jews' and 'A Holocaust for the Torah world'.

So, what's going on? Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against the State of Israel?

Well, as it happens, it is not unusual for ultra-Orthodox Jews to be opposed to the behaviour of the – largely secular – state of Israel, including by its military, but that's another story.

Here, the specific reason is because of a recent spate of arrests in the community over members failing to show up for their Israeli Defence Force (IDF) drafts.

But I thought the ultra-Orthodox were exempt from serving in the army, unlike the rest of Israelis.

They are. All ultra-Orthodox are exempt if studying in 'yeshiva' religious schools, where traditional religious texts, primarily the Talmud and Torah are studied. However, they must register at a recruitment office.

But some who have been inspired by rabbis hostile to any cooperation with the Israeli authorities on this issue have refused even to go to the office. They are considered deserters.

What's the situation for the rest of Israelis?

Conscription exists for all Israeli citizens over the age of 18 who are Jewish, Druze or Circassian. Arab citizens of Israel, known as Arab Israelis, are not conscripted. The conscription has been in place since 1949, a year after the foundation of the State of Israel.

What is the nature of the protests?

Recent weeks have seen small-scale violent protests, including the throwing of rocks, blocking of traffic and burning of rubbish.

This week's protest was much larger and more peaceful, with community leaders setting up a stage for rabbis to speak and closing a main street in the ultra-Orthodox Geula neighbourhood near to Jerusalem's central bus station.

Police said that although the protest was unauthorised and illegal, they decided to contain and monitor it rather than risk violence by trying to break it up.

Who exactly organised the protest?

It was organised by the supporters of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, the leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community in Jerusalem. The protest was given weight by the unusual support of the Orthodox Council of Jerusalem, an anti-Zionist extreme faction opposed to any cooperation with the state. Rabbis from both groups spoke from the podium, preaching against the IDF.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend an English lesson in Elad, an ultra-Orthodox town near Tel Aviv. Reuters

What do secular Israelis make of the ultra-Orthodox exemption?

The issue is controversial, especially among Israel's secular majority, and attempts have been made to reverse the exemption.

However, in 2015, the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, passed a law approving the exemption until 2023.

In the view of the ultra-Orthodox community, young men studying at the yeshiva are fulfilling God's will by spending 16-hour days poring over sacred texts.

But some secular Israelis consider them lazy or even cowardly, and the tension between the two communities is unlikely to disappear.