PS4-exclusive 'Spider-Man Game' news: Insomniac Games confirms new 'Spider-Man' release on PlayStation 4 in 2017

Insomniac Games revealed that it is developing a PlayStation 4-exclusive "Spider-Man" video game for this year.

According to reports, Marvel Digital Media vice president and executive editor Ryan Penagos revealed in a live stream that was recorded by Reddit user GamingSince95 that the new "Spider-Man" game is included in their plans for release in 2017.

Penagos said during the live stream event that "there's even more on the horizon for 2017 like 'Spider-Man' coming to PlayStation 4 and 'Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite' coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC."

While Penagos chose not to divulge the official release date of the upcoming game, Polygon speculates that it might not be tied to the premiere date of the soon-to-be-released "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film on July 6 since Marvel's vice president of games Jay Ong revealed in an interview with the publication last year that releasing tie-ins is not ideal when game studios are aiming to come up with well-developed video games.

"Things like [games] you cannot under-resource," Ong stated in a previous interview with the same publication. "You can't not give the development time ... to do justice to the game. We think, 'How do we make the game better? How do we help our partners make the game better?'"

The next video game based from one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters was first announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016 with a trailer that showed the streets of New York City, where the web-slinging superhero was seen fighting the bad guys.

Based on the game's description from the developer's website, "Spider-Man PS4 (working title) features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it's Spider-Man unlike any you've played before."

Details about the game's release date are expected to be announced in the coming days.