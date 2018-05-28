Proposal to defund abortion clinics through regulation being considered by Trump administration

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015.

The White House is reportedly considering a proposal to defund abortion providers by reviving a Reagan-era regulation that restricted federal family planning funds to organizations that promote abortion.

The regulations, which have been described by Democrats as a "domestic gag rule," were aimed at preventing organizations that receive Title X funding from promoting abortions or referring patients to abortion providers.

According to The Hill, the proposal would also separate abortion providers from other recipients of federal funding under the Title X Family Planning Program, which disburses money to organizations that offer family planning services to low-income women.

Pro-life advocates have been pressing the administration to bring back the regulations.

Earlier this month, 85 pro-life groups submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) calling for the restoration of the Reagan-era regulations.

The Hill reported that letters from 43 Senate Republicans and 153 House Republicans were also sent to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, urging him to consider the proposal.

Kelly Marcum, a legislative assistant for the conservative Family Research Council (FRC), suggested that the proposal could help motivate voters to support the GOP.

"The life issue is a huge motivator for the right. Getting a win on the pro-life side, even if it's regulatory rather than legislative, would be huge, and encourage people to come out and vote for the members who pushed for action on this," Marcum said, according to The Hill.

The regulations was first introduced by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, but it was never fully implemented due to legal challenges. It was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court after Reagan's term, but was rescinded by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Pro-life advocates believe that the timing is just right to restore the regulations as the president had previously vowed to cut off funding from Planned Parenthood.

"It's a way to wiggle away at Planned Parenthood federal funding, and a way to reinforce the idea that abortion is not family planning," Marcum said, according to The Hill.

Federal funding cannot be used for abortions under current law, but pro-life advocates and Republicans have contended that funding received by Planned Parenthood indirectly compensates the procedure.

Several regulations that impose some restrictions on funding for abortions have already been enacted under President Donald Trump.

The president recently restored the Mexico City policy, which prohibits foreign non-governmental organizations that promote abortions from receiving taxpayer money. He had also revoked a guidance that prevented individual states from cutting off funds from Planned Parenthood.

Apart from the regulations, Trump has also appointed pro-life advocates to top positions at the HHS.

"We're very optimistic. The administration has said they're on our side with this, and we're excited. Hopefully Secretary Azar, who is very pro-life, will act on this soon," Marcum was quoted as saying.