'Property Brothers' Drew Scott competes in season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars"

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott may be known for being a whiz in renovating houses and turning them into magnificent home properties, but the Canadian TV star and twin brother of Jonathan Scott wants to show another side of him as well: a superb dancing partner. In season 25 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," Scott and partner Emma Slater will appear on the hit dancing competition series along with other contestants.

Scott's twin brother Jonathan won't be included in the show, but according to People, Jonathan was initially asked to compete against his brother in "DWTS." "We're very different, I'm much more relaxed and I feel like I've got a little bit of a natural rhythm," Jonathan said. "If I didn't have 17 construction projects on the go right now that I can't step away from, I would be there. They wanted us both to do it — they wanted Drew and I to go head-to-head."

Apparently, the twins have a little plan in mind. Jonathan said that he and his fraternal twin might pull a prank on the judges this season. If ever Drew will get injured in the show, Jonathan said he is willing to wear the costume and win the whole thing for his brother.

"I wonder if the judges would even notice — we should try it! Not even for the real competition, we should see if I walked out in the costume if the judges could even tell the difference," he said.

As for Drew, he revealed to US Weekly that he already lost 27 pounds in rehearsing for "Dancing With the Stars." For the show's 25th season, Drew will be partnered with reigning champion Emma Slater, and the duo said they are "utilizing every single moment" they get to practice and master their dance routines.

Drew hopes that he could help get Slater her second Mirrorball Trophy, hence his determination to practice his moves. However, Slater mentioned she does not feel any pressure to win at all, and that she just wants this season to be "the best it can be."

"Property Brothers" airs on HGTV while "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.