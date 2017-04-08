Project Scorpio specs news, features: Are tech enthusiasts impressed with Project Scorpio?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft recently unveiled its upcoming 4K, virtual reality (VR)-capable console, dubbed as Project Scorpio. However, the much-awaited device has not impressed everyone from the tech industry.

According to reports, the new Xbox, Project Scorpio, has failed to impress everyone in the gaming community. Tech junkies took to Twitter to express uncertainty about the new Xbox, doubting its capability to deliver great gaming experience.

Compared to the PS4 Pro, the new Xbox sports slightly advanced features. For instance, Project Scorpio comes with a 2.3 GHz CPU, while PS4 has only 2.1 GHz. Scorpio is packed with a GPU with 40 customized compute units at 1,172 MHz, while PS4 has only 36 improved GCN compute units at 911 MHz. The forthcoming console has 12 GB GDDR5 memory, while the PlayStation variant only has 8 GB GDDR5. Although both specs have 1 TB 2.5-inch hard drive, only Project Scorpio runs on a 4K UHD Blu-ray Optical Drive.

Previously, it was reported that PlayStation is not in a hurry to compete against the latest Xbox. TNHonline reports that the successor of PS4 will eventually arrive, packed with impressive specifications and features. Sony reportedly feels no pressure to compete against the new Xbox Scorpio. The company is reportedly taking its time on developing next-generation consoles that will dominate the market in the years to come.

Despite the number of doubtful consumers, some game enthusiasts and Xbox fans are excited to own and test out the Project Scorpio.

Reports say that Project Scorpio might debut around $400–$500. Microsoft says that the console will be launched in the holidays, most likely later this year. There are speculations suggesting that the launch may happen in October. Meanwhile, others claim that Microsoft is ready to unveil the latest Xbox device at an earlier date. These reports suggest that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 is a possible venue for its launching.

More updates should arrive soon.