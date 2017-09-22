'Project Nimbus' coming to PlayStation 4 under different title

"Project Nimbus: Code Mirai" will launch the PlayStation 4 version this Fall 2017 in Japan. YouTube/株式会社GameTomo

It is official. Publishers GameTomo and KISS have confirmed that its high-speed mechanic action game, "Project Nimbus," will be coming to the PlayStation 4 platform but under a different name – "Project Nimbus: Code Mirai."

While it may have the same gameplay and story elements, "Project Nimbus: Code Mirai" is said to be an enhanced version of the original title. Aside from its better graphics fidelity and improved static balance, its user interface has also been completely remade.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, "Project Nimbus: Code Mirai" allows the player to assume control of a mechanically enhanced kinetics known as the BattleFrames and must undertake various missions set throughout 16 different locations, including the sea fort, sky city, mountain base, space stages, and giant prison.

To make it even more exciting, the player can use new weapons or modify the current ones – laser blades, smart missiles, floating laser shields, particle cannons, and rail guns – for particular mission objectives. There is also an eye-catching combat style with transforming giant mech, daredevil pilots, and several battles against armed flying boats.

"Project Nimbus: Code Mirai" also tells the story of an ace pilot who finds himself in the middle of war between three factions. Sadly, the war has already destroyed most parts of the Earth.

"This is a mech game that lets you fly freely in the sky, dodge and intercept incoming missiles with machine guns, fight armies of hostiles with every kind of modern weapon you can imagine, Battle against numerous powerful colossal opponents with the power to annihilate armies, engage with many ace BattleFrame pilots, each has unique fighting styles and stories," developer Game Crafter Team described "Project Nimbus" gameplay.

The PS4 version of "Project Nimbus: Code Mirai" will be released in Japan first sometime this fall 2017. It will then have its worldwide release in 2018.