'Pro Evolution Soccer 2018' demo for consoles launched; David Beckham to be a playable character

Football (Soccer) enthusiasts, both virtual and real-world alike, are sure to find excitement in the new demo for "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" (PES) developed by PES Productions and published by Konami. The demo has just been released and is now available for download on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 consoles.

With the release date of the game on Sept. 12, the developers and publisher did the right move with the demo for players and fans eager to try out the game.

Screengrab from the Official Youtube page of "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018." YouTube/officialpes

PC gamers, however, will not be enjoying the demo as it is not released for the platform even if the complete game will have a PC version.

The demo is sized at 4 to 5 GB depending on the console and will include significant changes from the open beta version back in July. Whereas the open beta only lets gamers play online multiplayer, more freedom is allowed for the demo version where players can also initiate offline multiplayer matches. The demo also includes the all new co-op multiplayer mode and the Exhibition matches.

The playable teams for the demo are Liverpool, Inter Milan, SC Corinthians, CR Flamengo, Boca Juniors, River Plate and Colo-Colo, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and more for a total of 11 teams, as well as some international teams such as Germany, Brazil and Argentina. All these teams will be able to duke it out in two stadiums available in the demo: Barcelona's Camp Nou and Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

David Beckham has signed a deal with Konami to be featured in "PES 2018" as a playable character. Reuters/Lucas Jackson/Files

Retired football star David Beckham is also to be featured in the complete game as a playable "Legend" included in the myClub mode. Konami also claimed that their deal with Beckham was long-term, meaning future titles should be expected to feature Beckham again as a playable character, according to Express UK.

The demo is now available for download on PlayStation Store and Xbox Live, while the game will be officially released on Sept. 12. It is also available for pre-orders.