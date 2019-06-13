Pro-life group welcomes plans to fortify flour with folic acid

A pro-life group is hoping that the Government's plans to add folic acid to flour will lead to a drop in the number of babies being aborted for spina bifida.

The Government has launched a consultation into its plans to fortify flour with folic acid, which women are recommended to take during pregnancy to reduce the risk of birth defects.

The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women take 400 micrograms of folic acid a day at least a month before conception and up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

However, many women do not take the daily recommended dose.

By fortifying flour with folic acid, the Government hopes to prevent spina bifida and other birth defects.

Flour milled in the UK already has thiamine, niacin, iron and calcium added to it.

Folic acid is added to flour in dozens of countries, including in Canada, where it halved the number of neural defects after being introduced in the nineties.

"Women from the poorest areas are less likely to take folic acid supplements and it is right that we do all we can to protect the most vulnerable in society," Public Health Minister Seema Kennedy said.

"We all want to give our children the best start in life and a birth defect diagnosis is devastating for parents.

"The simple measure of adding folic acid to flour would help spare hundreds of families from such a life-changing event."

Clare McCarthy, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said that many babies diagnosed with spina bifida are aborted despite medical advances improving their life chances.

"We welcome the news that the Government are launching their consultation into the fortification of flour with folic acid," she said.

"In a number of other countries, mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid lead to a large decrease in the rates of neural tube defects like spina bifida.

"Sadly, large numbers of babies who are diagnosed with spina bifida are aborted. If the Government does decide to go ahead with proposals, this is a positive development which will likely save many lives."

She continued: "With leaps and bounds being made in medical treatment for spina bifida, including miraculous in-utero surgery at 20 weeks, it is a deep tragedy that abortion is ever offered as a 'treatment' for babies with spina bifida.

"Abortion is a life-ending procedure, not a 'treatment' for babies who have just as much potential in life as you or I."