Pro-life group threatens Government with legal action over changes to Northern Ireland abortion laws

A pro life group is threatening legal action against the UK Government over sweeping changes to the abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Right to Life UK has warned NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that it will seek a judicial review if the final legal framework goes further than what is legally required of the Government to comply with the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2019.

The proposed framework, due to come into place by March 31, removes many of the legal safeguards in place for abortions in England and Wales, and opens up abortion provision to any healthcare professional while also dropping the requirement that two doctors sign off on the procedure.

Right to Life UK said that with almost no legal limit on where abortions can take place, the door will be opened for the use of abortion pills at home as well as abortion provision in pharmacies, GP surgeries, school nurse clinics and mobile abortion clinics.

The proposed framework permits abortion for any reason up to either 12 or 14 weeks, up to 22 or 24 weeks on mental health grounds, and up to birth in cases of fetal abnormality.

The group fears that it will pave the way for more abortions on the grounds of sex or disability.

A recent poll by the University of Liverpool and Britain's Economic and Social Research Council found support for a more limited abortion framework, with over half of Sinn Féin voters (58%) and DUP voters (54%) saying they want abortion to be permitted only where the mother's life is at risk. Only 5% of all voters surveyed supported introducing abortion through to 24 weeks.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK Catherine Robinson said the proposed abortion framework was "extreme" as she called on the UK Government "to stand up for the devolution settlement, to show that they are listening to the voters of Northern Ireland, to be consistent with their party's own position, and ultimately, to protect the unborn child and women facing unplanned pregnancies".

"With Stormont restored, it is vital that the people of Northern Ireland have a say on their country's new abortion framework through their elected representatives in the Northern Ireland Assembly," she said.

"It is therefore only appropriate that the Government introduce only the minimum that is legally required to comply with the Act, and leave any other changes to the law to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"If the UK Government pushes ahead with their extreme abortion framework proposals, they would be acting unlawfully and would be undermining the devolution settlement at a time when it is already fragile."