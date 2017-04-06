'Prison Break' season 5 teaser, spoilers: Revival season to be the series' last
Wentworth Miller just made his comeback as Michael Scofield in Fox's serial drama "Prison Break." The fifth season made its debut last Tuesday, April 3, years after the fourth season, but the revival season might be the series' last.
"Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring recently admitted that he has no plans of further expanding the series. It seems like the fifth season was created simply to bring justice to the lead character's story. According to Scheuring, the present season was designed to be "close-ended," and, until they can come up with something worthwhile, the characters will return to their idle state, as they have for years prior to this revival season.
"I couldn't tell you another story about this group of people. Maybe somebody else can, or by accident, I'll somehow, possibly, dream up another prison escape that's new and fresh, but I would bet against it," he told Collider.
He then added, "You can only be open for business, if it's worth being open for business. Your product has to be worthwhile.
For the uninitiated, Michael appeared to have died in the fourth season of "Prison Break." But in the latest season, viewers will see the elaborate story behind his disappearance. All this time, he has been rotting in a prison in Yemen. With his newfound cell buddies, he will once again plan a prison break and return to his family.
Fans can expect Dominic Purcell to reprise his role as Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara, Robert Knepper as T-Bag, Amaury Nolasco as Sucre, and Rockmond Dunbar as C-Note.
Further, reports say that in the second episode, Michael and his cellmate will put his plan into action, while Lincoln and C-Note will look for the Sheik of Light. Sara, Michael's wife, digs deeper into Michael's disappearance and traces a lead to the state department.
"Prison Break" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.
