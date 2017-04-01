'Prison Break' season 5 news: Dominic Purcell discusses on-set accident; will revival explain Michael's resurrection?
Michael's (Wentworth Miller) apparent resurrection will be one of the main storylines for the revival season of "Prison Break."
After an eight-year hiatus, "Prison Break" will be making its anticipated comeback on the small screen next week. The show is set to air a 10-episode revival season that centers on how Lincoln will help his brother break out from a Moroccan prison.
Season 4 left off with a two-part special showing Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) buying flowers with her son before visiting Michael's grave. In the season's final episode titled "Prison Break: The Final Break," Sara was incarcerated for the murder of Christina Scofield (Kathleen Quinlan). It was revealed that Michael was dying from a brain tumor, so he sacrificed his life to let Sara escape.
Executive producer Michael Horowitz caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and he was asked about the mystery behind Michael's resurrection. The EP teased that this huge mystery will not be left unresolved in the next installment.
"Obviously, he may have died at the end of season four, and so that's the fun creative box we've had to write our way out of. Paul [Scheuring] had a great answer for it," Horowitz said, referring to the show's creator. "As the season goes on, people are going to figure out how Michael became who he is now, how he got there, and how it all happened."
Meanwhile, cast member Dominic Purcell recently opened up about his on-set mishap that happened in June. The actor sustained serious head injuries when a stunt for the show went wrong. Although Purcell was not knocked unconscious, a falling iron bar slashed his head open in three places. Speaking with Yahoo! TV, he admitted that he thought he was going to die on set.
Fortunately, filming for the rest of the season was not affected by the accident. However, Purcell's broken nose from the accident did cause a slight continuity issue as production went on. "The audience will notice that in some scenes my nose is bigger than in other weeks," he said with a laugh. "It's kind of embarrassing, actually."
The fifth season of "Prison Break" premieres on Tuesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'