Entertainment
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Trump wants to let pastors endorse politicians, but most evangelical leaders don't want to

'Prison Break' season 5 news: Dominic Purcell discusses on-set accident; will revival explain Michael's resurrection?

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for FOX's "Prison Break" season 5.Facebook/prisonbreak

Michael's (Wentworth Miller) apparent resurrection will be one of the main storylines for the revival season of "Prison Break."

After an eight-year hiatus, "Prison Break" will be making its anticipated comeback on the small screen next week. The show is set to air a 10-episode revival season that centers on how Lincoln will help his brother break out from a Moroccan prison.

Season 4 left off with a two-part special showing Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) buying flowers with her son before visiting Michael's grave. In the season's final episode titled "Prison Break: The Final Break," Sara was incarcerated for the murder of Christina Scofield (Kathleen Quinlan). It was revealed that Michael was dying from a brain tumor, so he sacrificed his life to let Sara escape.

Executive producer Michael Horowitz caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and he was asked about the mystery behind Michael's resurrection. The EP teased that this huge mystery will not be left unresolved in the next installment.

"Obviously, he may have died at the end of season four, and so that's the fun creative box we've had to write our way out of. Paul [Scheuring] had a great answer for it," Horowitz said, referring to the show's creator. "As the season goes on, people are going to figure out how Michael became who he is now, how he got there, and how it all happened."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, cast member Dominic Purcell recently opened up about his on-set mishap that happened in June. The actor sustained serious head injuries when a stunt for the show went wrong. Although Purcell was not knocked unconscious, a falling iron bar slashed his head open in three places. Speaking with Yahoo! TV, he admitted that he thought he was going to die on set.

Fortunately, filming for the rest of the season was not affected by the accident. However, Purcell's broken nose from the accident did cause a slight continuity issue as production went on. "The audience will notice that in some scenes my nose is bigger than in other weeks," he said with a laugh. "It's kind of embarrassing, actually."

The fifth season of "Prison Break" premieres on Tuesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY