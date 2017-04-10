'Prison Break' season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Michael tries to escape from prison; Sara reunites with Paul

New challenges pose a threat to everyone in the upcoming episode of "Prison Break" season 5.

Titled "Kaniel Outis," this week's episode will explore an awkward reunion between two characters. According to the official synopsis, Michael (Wentworth Miller) tries to escape from Ogygia with the help of his cellmate, Whip (Augustus Prew). C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) work together to find the "Sheik of Light," while Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) starts to investigate on her ex-husband's reappearance. Her quest leads her to the State Department, where she crosses paths with Agent Paul (Paul Adelstein).

Miller recently spoke with Buddy TV in which he talked about how much his character will evolve all throughout the new season. The actor teased that the years Michael has spent in hiding might have a significant effect on his character.

"Michael has been walking a very dark road. He's always been a good man pursuing a good cause, willing to get his hands dirty, but his hands are now quite filthy," Miller explained. "His sole objective in these nine episodes is to get back home to his wife and his child, but when he gets there, the question is, will he be recognizable? Will he still be in any way, shape or form the man that Sara once knew?"

Last week's intense premiere saw Michael alive and determined to put his past behind him. T-Bag (Robert Knepper) was the first person who found out about the truth after he received a letter with Michael's photo inside it. He went on to deliver the news to Michael's brother, Lincoln, who initially thought it was just a joke. Lincoln later dug up Michael's grave, and, to his surprise, there was no corpse in the coffin. However, Michael's coat was inside along with a name tag that read "Kaniel Outis." Sara also found out about her ex-husband's situation and, although she was doubtful at first, she eventually embarked on her own investigation about Michael's reappearance.

Advertisement

The fifth season of "Prison Break" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.