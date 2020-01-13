Priscilla Shirer undergoing surgery after doctors discover 'dangerous irregularities'

Popular Christian speaker Priscilla Shirer is undergoing surgery after doctors discovered a small nodule on her left lung with signs of "dangerous irregularities".

Shirer, who is the daughter of pastor Tony Evans, said on her Facebook page that her doctors had been monitoring the nodule since it was first discovered three years ago.

They have now decided that she should proceed with surgery to remove an entire lobe of her left lung.

"Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities," she said.

The surgery was scheduled for Monday, having been delayed following the death of her mother, Lois Evans, on December 30, 2019, from biliary cancer.

"For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health," Shirer said.

"So this Monday, 1/13/20, surgeons will be removing an entire lobe of my left lung."

She thanked supporters for their prayers ahead of the procedure and said that she was trusting God "for a favorable outcome".

"Thank you for praying for me and for our entire family. We refuse to cave to fear, anxiety or a decrease in faith ...because, well ... ain't nobody got time for that!" she said.

"Through it all, we still believe God. We are trusting Him for a favorable outcome and that I will return to full health personally and full function in ministry.

"I'm incredibly grateful to you for lifting me, Jerry, our sons ... and my entire family up to our Father. We are tired but we are holding steady."

It's been a difficult few season for the Evans family. Just weeks before the passing of Lois, Tony Evans' father passed away last November. In January last year, his sister Beverly Johnson died unexpectedly, and in 2018, his niece Wynter Pitts also tragically died at the age of 38, leaving behind four young daughters.

Shirer was one of the speakers at her mother's memorial service last week, during which she said she was trusting God's faithfulness.

"If there is one thing you can do in honour of my mother, it's do not let your hearts be troubled," Shirer said. "

"It's to believe that the God of Ephesians 3:20 and 21 is still who He said He is. Now unto Him who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above and beyond anything you can ask or think, to Him be the glory both now and forevermore in Jesus' name, amen."