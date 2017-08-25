'Princess Principal' episode 8 spoilers: The girls infiltrate a laundry mill to catch a serial killer

A promotional poster for Japanese anime 'Princess Principal' Facebook/priprianime

The cases just keep on coming. Last week's episode of "Princess Principals" showed one of the girls making amends with her estranged father, only to have him murdered by an agent of the Duke of Normandy. While episode 8 may not be addressing the situation directly, fans cannot help but wonder if the show is gearing up for something big.

The girls will be infiltrating a laundry mill in episode 8, hoping to catch a serial killer called Poison Gas Jack, so named because he used nerve gas to kill his victim.

Control, the intelligence unit handling "Principal" team, believes that Poison Gas Jack may be from the military, or at least have strong connections with the military. Production of nerve gas was banned during the Geneva Convention, which means the killer's source of the gas could only be the unused nerve gas storage at the military warehouses inside the London Wall.

Since the girls could not join the army, they instead infiltrated a laundry mill so they could perform a pyridine test on each of the clothes since nerve gas sticks on clothes fabrics and reacts when sprayed by pyridine.

Fans thought the episode was fun and fulfilling, as it was a break from the Duke of Normandy.

The girls of "Princess Principals" include Dorothy (voiced by Yō Taichi), Ange (Ayaka Imamura), Princess (Akira Sekine), Tōdō Chise (Nozomi Furuki) and Beatrice (Akari Kageyama).

Episode 7 of the show featured Dorothy's relationship with her father, a former engineer who became an angry and resentful drunk after losing his right hand. Dorothy left home not long after, unable to stand the toxic atmosphere her father created.

The episode had Dorothy, whose real name is Daisy, on a mission that led to her having a chance to reconcile with her father. Unfortunately, her father was killed by the Gazelle (Yuko Iida), the Duke's emissary just after their relationship was renewed.

"Princess Principal" airs Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11.