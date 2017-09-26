Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news: Actress admits she and royal boyfriend are 'in love'

Britain's Prince Harry attends the Metropolitan Police Service Annual Ceremony of Remembrance for colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty, at the Metropolitan Police Training College in London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Augstein

In her first frank comment about her relationship with Prince Harry since they became a couple last year, American actress Meghan Markle revealed that they are in love and happy together. Proving that they are getting well together, the pair made a public appearance at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 23.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Markle said she started dating the prince, fifth in line to the British throne, in July 2016 after she met him through friends. She went on to admit, "We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

The 36-year-old actress further added, "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story." The relationship of the two became public knowledge when the princePrince Harry, via the Kensington Palace communication secretary, issued a rare warning to the media to leave his girlfriend and her family in peace.

The statement reads, "Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment...Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her." The actress quipped that while being involved with his royal boyfriend had its challenges, but she still had her support system and friends who were always there for her.

Meanwhile, Markle has generated more intense rumors of a forthcoming royal engagement. She recently attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games to support Prince Harry. The "Suits" star was spotted applauding when her boyfriend took the stage for his speech; however, the duo did not sit together.