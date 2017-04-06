Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage rumors: The couple are moving in together, but no wedding bells will be heard anytime soon

Prince Harry and "Suits" star Meghan Markle's relationship have not even hit the one-year mark, yet there are already rumors that an engagement is happening soon with the news that they are planning to move in together this summer.

However, it looks like everyone one would have to wait a little longer to hear those wedding bells ring. A source has revealed to Celebrity Insider that the couple may not be tying the knot anytime soon. "They've been dating for just over seven months now," the insider said. "Give it until the relationship has been going for a year and then I think we'll have a clearer idea." Also, despite the rumors that the couple are moving in to Kensington Palace together, they are actually moving in to an apartment next door. "He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan," the insider said regarding Prince Harry.

Getting into a relationship with a royal is one thing, but getting engaged is another. According to Hollywood Life, Markle knows that her every move will be scrutinized if she and Prince Harry get engaged. This means she might no longer be having steamy scenes and wearing skimpy outfits on "Suits," as the code of conduct when one is part of a royal family can be extremely strict.

However, if the actress does end up marrying the prince, she will be referred to as "Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales," according to Royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber, as reported on Cosmopolitan. Since she cannot become a royal through marriage, just like Kate Middleton, she will not be referred to as a princess. On the other hand, if they do get married, Prince Harry will be bestowed with a dukedom, just like how his older brother William became the Duke of Cambridge. So, Markle will likely become a duchess.