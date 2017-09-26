Prince Harry and Meghan Markle display PDA at Invictus Games in Toronto

Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple in Toronto, Canada on Monday, Sept. 25. The two were seen holding hands while making their way to Toronto's city hall.

According to Vogue, after the couple's trip to city hall, they headed over to a tennis event that is part of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, featuring wounded veterans. Although the couple has been photographed before, this is the first time that they came out together as an official couple.

The two were not ashamed to engage in some light public displays of affection like holding hands. Prince Harry even leaned towards Markle's head to give her a kiss.

The couple was dressed casually in denim jeans. Markle wore a white polo shirt while her boyfriend wore a simple black polo shirt.

They stayed at the event for about 30 minutes and met with the athletes and participants of the game. They then left the scene with their hands still clasped together.

The 36-year-old actress, who is known for her role as Rachel Zane on "Suits," admitted to Vanity Fair that she and Prince Harry are in love and that their relationship has been ongoing since last year. After rumors of them going out circulated the internet and mainstream media, the two finally decided to confirm their relationship to the press.

Markle's interview with Vanity Fair made has led to rumors that she and Prince Harry might become engaged by the end of the year and there is a huge chance for the two to get married next year.

"Suits" is not the only TV series Markle has appeared in on television. She also worked on other shows like "Castle," "General Hospital," "Without a Trace" and "CSI: Miami."