Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dating news: Did the actress shut down her blog for Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle leaves the blogging world behind her, closing down her site "The Tig." This move fueled rumors that she did so because of an upcoming engagement announcement with her boyfriend, Prince Harry.
Markle did not reveal much of her personal life on "The Tig." Instead, its content leans toward advice and lifestyle tips. Her decision to close down her site led many to speculate that this was because she was put under the spotlight after it was revealed that she was dating a member of the British royal family.
ET, however, debunked this rumor. It reported that a source close to Markle revealed that this has nothing to do with the royalty. Instead, the decision was made by the Hollywood actress because of her loaded schedule. Simply put, she no longer has the time to maintain "The Tig" because she is a full-time cast member of "Suits." The unnamed source also said that Markle wanted to do more philanthropy work — something that she has been doing since she was 13 years old. Among the groups that she is part of are One Young World, World Vision, and UN Women.
All posts, except for her farewell, have since been removed on "The Tig." Her closing message read: "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity."
It continued, "You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'"
Prince Harry and Markle are rumored to be planning on moving in together in London. An apartment in Kensington Palace is supposedly being renovated now to accommodate the couple.
-
