Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Zambia amidst engagement rumors

The royal Prince Harry has set foot in Zambia with his beau, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, during their three-week trip in Africa. The two are headed towards Victoria Falls, to the tune of more engagement rumors from the press and the public.

Prince Harry and Markle have reached Zambia, reported ABC News. They are on their way to Victoria Falls, one of the seven wonders of the world and the largest waterfall in the world, located between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"VIPs love to take helicopter tours of the falls. It's one thing to experience them at ground level, but high up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is," a local unnamed source told Mirror.

If Prince Harry is following his older brother's footsteps, then it might be possible that the couple will return to England already engaged. In 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in a secluded lodge in Kenya.

Africa is a very special place to the two royals since it was where they fled to after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

"My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all," Prince Harry told Town & Country in February. "My brother and I were brought up outdoors. We appreciate nature and everything about it. This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world."

The vacation is headed towards its end, however, as Prince Harry is set to return to London in time for the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana. Princes Harry and William are to pay a special visit to the Kensington Palace memorial sunken garden to pay their respects.

There are no official announcements yet regarding Prince Harry and Markle's engagement.