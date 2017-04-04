Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Prince of Wales at the Venerable English College in Rome UKinHolySee/Twitter

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Vatican in Rome today and met Pope Francis for the first time.

They gave him a hamper of their famous home-grown organic food from the Highgrove Estate - for the Pope to pass on to the poor.

It was Prince Charles' fourth visit to the Holy See.

The Royal couple met Pope Francis at the Paul VI Hall.

It was the first time that they had met.

They discussed a 'number of topics of mutual interest', according to the British Embassy to the Holy See.

Pope Francis presented Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall with a bronze representation of an olive branch.

They gave the Pope a hamper of food from the Royal Estate at Highgrove, to be shared among the poor and homeless, according to the British Embassy to the Holy See.

Accompanied by Foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan, they went on to meet the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A main theme of the visit was the environment. Prince Charles joined a round-table discussion with senior Holy See officials on the subject.

They also visited the Vatican Secret Archives and the Vatican Library, and were able to see a few of the valuable historic documents held in both collections.

Prince Charles also met many of the British community working at the Holy See at a small reception at the English College.

Looking out for the poor and homeless, and caring for the environment, are two of the main passions of Pope Francis, as they are of the Prince of Wales.