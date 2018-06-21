Prince William and Kate Middleton announce christening date for Prince Louis

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced that their third child, Louis Arthur Charles, will be baptized in early July.

Louis, who was born on April 23, will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace in London.

'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London,' Kensington Palace said in a statement, according to People.

The eight-week-old prince is expected to wear the same gown used for the christening of George and Charlotte.

The gown, created by Queen Elizabeth's dresser Angela Kelly, is a replica of the historic royal christening gown worn by the daughter of Queen Victoria in 1841. The royal family had reportedly stopped using the original 1841 gown in 2004 after it became too delicate to be worn.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born in St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8 lbs. and 7 oz. His parents are expected to announce his godparents on the morning of the christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously chosen close friends to be the godparents of their two older children.

Among the godparents selected for Prince George were Julia Samuel, a friend of Princess Diana; William's childhood friend William van Cutsem; interior designer Emilia Jardine-Paterson; and Earl Grosvenor, son of the Duke of Westminster.

For Princess Charlotte, the royal couple chose Adam Middleton, Kate's cousin; William's cousin Lady Laura Fellowes; and the couple's three friends - Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade and Sophie Carter, according to the BBC.

George's baptism was also held at the Chapel Royal in October 2013, while Charlotte's christening was conducted at the St. Mary Magdelene Church at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk in July 2013.

The BBC reported that the water used to wet the baby's head originates from the River Jordan, traditionally revered as the place where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to attend Louis' christening.

Also expected are Louis' uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle, who was recently baptized by Archbishop Welby in a secret ceremony at the Chapel Royal in early March. Markle was confirmed shortly after the baptism allowing her to join Harry in Holy Communion.

Louis' mother was also confirmed in a private ceremony at the St. James Palace in 2011 before her wedding to Prince William, according to People.